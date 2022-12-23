Diversified Trust Co Has $739,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $258.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

