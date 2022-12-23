Diversified Trust Co Purchases 20,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Danimer Scientific Stock Down 5.1 %
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific
In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,700 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Danimer Scientific Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
