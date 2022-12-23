Diversified Trust Co Purchases 20,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:DNMR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,700 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.