Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $10,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

