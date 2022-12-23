DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 18,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 783,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

DocGo Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 114.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 89.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

