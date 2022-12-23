Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.