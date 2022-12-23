Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 428.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

