Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,110 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

