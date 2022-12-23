Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Sells $56,280.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,798,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.0 %

ESOA opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 35.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

