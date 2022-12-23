Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 2.4%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 3,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

