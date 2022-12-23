Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

