Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.