Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,173 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

