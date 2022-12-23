FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.