Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Eaton by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 119,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $156.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

