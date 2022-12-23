Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,235 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

