Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

