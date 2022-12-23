Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

