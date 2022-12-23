Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.