Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

