Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

