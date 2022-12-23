Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

COP opened at $112.90 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

