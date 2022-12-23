Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000.

FBND stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

