First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.