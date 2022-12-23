Forsta AP Fonden Buys 18,800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

