Forsta AP Fonden Buys 26,300 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

