Forsta AP Fonden Has $37.77 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.