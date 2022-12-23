Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

