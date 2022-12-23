Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,403.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,448.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,261.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

