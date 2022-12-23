Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 27,900 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,150,000 after purchasing an additional 216,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

