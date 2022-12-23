Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

KEYS opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

