Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,800 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 489,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

TRI stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

