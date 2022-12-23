Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

