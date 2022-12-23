FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.