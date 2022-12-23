Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

