Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average of $289.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

