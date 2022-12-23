G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.75. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 108 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $673 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
