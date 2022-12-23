Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

