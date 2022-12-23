Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,205 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

