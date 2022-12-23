Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

