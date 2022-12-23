Gradient Investments LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,710,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $590,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.