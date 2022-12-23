Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.