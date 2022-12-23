Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $34.98 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.