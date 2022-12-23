Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Stock Performance
NYSE:TNL opened at $34.98 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.