Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 754 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

