Gradient Investments LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

