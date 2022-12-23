Gradient Investments LLC Sells 793 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

