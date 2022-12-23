Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,395 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

