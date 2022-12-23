Gradient Investments LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

CEF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

