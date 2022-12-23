Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

