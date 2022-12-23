Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $386.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
