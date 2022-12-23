Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

